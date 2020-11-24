For the first time on the Jaguar XE, the next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel is available with the latest Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency.

Inside, Jaguar’s state-of-the-art Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment system ensures the XE is always connected. The intuitive new interface makes it easier for drivers to view information and perform frequently used functions on the move.

Focused detailed changes to the interior add further luxurious touches, including an updated seat design, while the new split-rim steering wheel design with metal gear shift paddles deliver a more engaging look and feel.