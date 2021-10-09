Filmed in Matera, Southern Italy, two Jaguar XF saloons weave through the narrow, twisting city streets, driving across piazzas and down cobbled steps in pursuit of James Bond.

The XF's all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics delivers incredible levels of traction on the low-grip surfaces, as No Time To Die’s henchmen demonstrate that no street is too small and no corner too tight. The saloon’s lightweight aluminium-intensive architecture and advanced suspension design enable exceptional handling and agility together outstanding ride, comfort and refinement.

"The Jaguar XF was an exciting choice for this high-intensity car sequence. We always look to push the boundaries to extreme limits in our stunts, and this extends to the capabilities of the vehicles too," said Chris Corbouldno, No Time To Die's special effects and action vehicle supervisor.

"There is no compromise with this particular scene. There were only inches to spare in the narrow alleyways and no margin for error, the XF shows its performance and driving dynamics."

