Jai Hindley snatched the Giro d’Italia lead from Richard Carapaz on Saturday’s penultimate stage, won by Alessandro Covi, to all but ensure a stunning overall victory in the Italian Grand Tour.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Hindley made his move with less than three kilometres remaining of the mountainous, 168km 20th stage, pulling one minute, 28 seconds away from Carapaz ahead of Sunday’s final stage time trial in Verona.

“I knew this was going to be the crucial stage of the race. I knew there was a brutal finish and that you could make a difference,” said Hindley

“We just stayed patient, saved our energy until today and, you know, actually it was perfect.”

The Australian started the day just three seconds behind 2019 winner Carapaz and demolished the Ineos rider towards the summit of the Passo di Fedaia.

