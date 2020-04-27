A Zabbar man, tracked down as the suspect behind the theft of a jigger from a construction site on Saturday, landed a 14-month jail term on Monday.
Mario Zammit, 33, unemployed, was arrested and charged with the aggravated theft of the jigger, which went missing on Saturday morning from a Zabbar construction site.
The suspect was also linked to the disappearance of a door knocker from a private residence at his hometown on Friday.
The man, who was further charged with relapsing, pleaded guilty and was handed a 14-month effective jail term, besides being ordered to take treatment for his drug addiction.
The court was presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello.
Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.
