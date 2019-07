A 28-year-old man was on Tuesday jailed two years and fined €5,000 after he pleaded guilty to slightly injuring three police officers.

The man, an Eritrean national who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo, also admitted to having attacked, resisted and threatened the officers, disobeying their orders, breaching the peace and attacking and injuring a doctor while at the Gozo General Hospital.

The prosecution was led by Josef Gauci.