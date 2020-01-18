A man who tried to leave Malta using a false passport for a second time in one year has ended up behind bars.

Yousef Karim, a 29-old Nigerian national living at the Ħal Far open centre, flew out of Malta on Thursday to Rome, only to be sent back by the Italian authorities on Friday, after being found with a passport issued in another person’s name.

Mr Karim was arrested the moment he returned to Malta and escorted to court on Saturday morning to face prosecution.

Inspector Frankie Sammut from the Immigration Office charged the man with possession and use of an Italian document issued in the name of another person, supplying false details to Immigration officers as well as being a recidivist.

The man had attempted a similar feat in March last year, when his plans had also gone awry, landing him a six-month jail term after being sent back from Rome.

During his arraignment this morning, Mr Karim man pleaded guilty.

Upon that admission and after hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a one-year effective jail term, further ordering his repatriation after having served his punishment.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was legal aid counsel.