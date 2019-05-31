A 58-year-old man from Cospicua was jailed for two years after he admitted to a number of thefts from jewellery shops in Valletta.

George Grech admitted to stealing a €500 gold necklace from Jos. Debono jewelers in Valletta on December 9, 2017. He also admitted to stealing a handbag containing a mobile and other items from McDonalds as well as to the attempted theft from Pavillion Jewellers in Republic Street, Valletta, when he broke the display window but fled empty-handed in July last year.

Magistrate Victor Axiak noted the man’s early guilty plea but said that the man was a relapser and had several previous convictions. He jailed him for two years.

Lawyer Martha Mifsud appeared as legal aid.