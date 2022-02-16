Matthias Jaissle says his Red Bull Salzburg side are preparing for “a storm” to hit them in the shape of German giants Bayern Munich who are bristling after losing 4-2 to Bundesliga minnows Bochum on Saturday.

Jaissle’s outfit host Bayern on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with the German champions heavily favoured to emerge victorious in the two-legged tie.

Jaissle said at his eve of match press conference those suggesting Bayern were going downhill due to one result were seriously mistaken.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta