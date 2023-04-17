Two-time Crucible finalist Ali Carter became the first seeded player to be knocked out of this year’s Cazoo World Championship as debutant Jak Jones beat him 10-6 with one of the best performances of his career.

Welshman Jones knocked out another former finalist, Barry Hawkins, in the last qualifying round to earn a place in the televised stages for the first time, and the 29-year-old showed his talent and composure again tonight as he pulled away from 7-6 to take the last three frames and end the hopes of 11th seed Carter.

His reward is a second round tie with Neil Robertson, which starts on Friday morning.

World number 52 Jones was a semi-finalist at the Gibraltar Open last year, but to reach the last 16 of snooker’s biggest tournament is undoubtedly the best achievement of a pro career which started in 2010.

