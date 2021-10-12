San Ġiljan ASC youngster Jake Bonavia is the latest upcoming player that is set to spend the coming months in Montenegro after he agreed to join Primorac.

For Bonavia this will be his second successive year at the Montenegrin side and no doubt it will be another great opportunity for him to continue to develop his undoubted talent.

Last season, Bonavia was mentored by former Croatian great Sandro Sukno who has now left the club to join European champions Pro Recco, who were recently in Malta for a training camp.

“San Ġiljan ASC player Jake Bonavia will be joining Primorac, in the picturesque city of Kotor, Montenegro for a second successive year,” San Ġiljan ASC said in a statement.

