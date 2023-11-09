Jake Castaldi and Steve Muscat are the new European Blackball Champions as they triumphed in their respective category during the last day of the European Blackball Championship

Castaldi secured the European crown in the U-15 category after he had the better of Wels player Mason Lorey 6-1.

The Maltese fans present at the Dolmen Hotel had more cause for celebration as Steve Muscat took the title in the Under 18 category.

In the final he beat English player Solly Simpson 6-3 in a very balanced game.

In the teams competition, Malta A missed out on the European crown when they were beaten by England A 13-10.

