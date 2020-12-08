A Jake Grech first-half goal was enough for Hibernians to overcome Gżira United and go top of the Premier League standings.

It was a clinical performance from the Paolites who may not have set any houses of fire against Gżira but displayed a superior tactical guile to outwit their title rivals and claim three vital points that lifted them at the top of the standings on 23 points, one ahead of Ħamrun Spartans and Sliema Wanderers.

