GŻIRA UNITED 1

Maxuell 24

HIBERNIANS 3

Grech 14, 49

Apap 74

Gżira United

J. Haber, G. Mentz-5 (46 L. Tabone), S. Borg, S. Pisani, Z. Scerri-5 (77 E. Mbong), D. Xuereb-5 (60 D. Xuereb), M. Davis, R. Correa-5 (77 C. Gauci), Maxuell, T. Espindola, J. Mendoza.

Hibernians

I. Kone, F. Apap, L. Almeida, Raphael, A. Attard, J. Grech, E. Beu-6 (65 J. Degabriele), Thaylor-7 (85 Z. Grech), A. Agius, G. Izquier, W. Domoraud.

Yellow cards Mentz, Raphael.

BOV Player of the match Jake Grech (Hibernians).

Hibernians put firmly behind them their heart-breaking elimination from European football when they kickstarted their league campaign with an impressive victory over fellow title rivals Gżira United at the National Stadium.

After last week’s disappointment of crashing out of the UEFA Conference League in controversial circumstances at the hands of FC Riga, the Paolites were hellbent to open their league title quest in positive mood against Gżira United.

And Hibernians surely underlined their credentials with a very impressive display which saw them outgun Gżira United throughout the 90 minutes.

Jake Grech was the catalyst behind Hibernians victory as the Malta midfielder scored a goal in each half before setting up Ferdinando Apap for his team’s third goal as Gżira United had very little response to their opponents play.

Gżira, on their part, struggled on the day to create any serious problems to the Paolites as despite holding the ball for much of the match they rarely breached the solid Hibernians defence.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta