Jake Muscat netted two goals as Jandran Herceg Novi moved a step closer to reach the semi-final series of the Montenegro Championship with a convincing 14-5 win over Budva.

Muscat, who joined the Montenegrin side last November, was included in the Jadran squad that welcomed back in the fray Duro Radovic, Dimitrije Obradovic and Dusan Banicevic.

