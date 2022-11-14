Mosta FC have reached an agreement to extend the contract of young defender Jake Vassallo, the Premier League club announced.

In a statement, the Premier League club announced that Vassallo had put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

The 18-year-old broke into Mosta FC’s first-team this season and has impressed with his performances at the Premier League club.

“Mosta FC can confirm that Mosta FC Youth Academy product Jake Vassallo born 2004 has just signed a four-year deal,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The youngster has already featured in 20 games for the Blues and till present the youngster has already played a total of 1476 minutes.”

