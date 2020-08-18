Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen admitted on Tuesday he was "very grateful" to be alive after his dreadful accident on the Tour of Poland earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider was making his first public comment on the horrifying opening stage crash on August 5 which left him fighting for his life with severe facial injuries.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent a five-hour operation, regaining consciousness two days later.

