Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen admitted on Tuesday he was "very grateful" to be alive after his dreadful accident on the Tour of Poland earlier this month.
The 23-year-old Deceuninck-Quick Step rider was making his first public comment on the horrifying opening stage crash on August 5 which left him fighting for his life with severe facial injuries.
He was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent a five-hour operation, regaining consciousness two days later.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us