Forward Ablie Jallow and goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye starred as Gambia snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win over Tunisia on Thursday to finish second in Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jallow came off the bench to score the 93rd-minute winner for the Scorpions, who are debuting in the flagship African tournament.

There was also drama in first-half added time as Gaye, who plays for German fourth division club RW Koblenz, brilliantly saved a Seifeddine Jaziri penalty.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.