Debutants Gambia beat Mauritania 1-0 on Wednesday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group F match in Limbe overshadowed by the bizarre finish to an earlier game that Mali won by the same score against Tunisia.

A Gambian throw-in began a move that finished with Ablie Jallow slamming a rising shot over goalkeeper Diop Babacar, who had strayed slightly off his line.

Coached by widely travelled Belgian Tom Saintfiet, Gambia are competing in the flagship African tournament for the first time after 16 failed attempts to qualify.

