Jamaica won a Women’s World Cup match for the first time with a deserved 1-0 victory over debutants Panama on Saturday to close on a place in the last 16.

Skipper Allyson Swaby headed in from a corner early in the second half to give Jamaica their first victory at a World Cup at the fifth attempt.

Having held France to a 0-0 draw in their opening match, the Reggae Girlz sit second in Group F with four points from two games, level on points with the French.

More details on SportsDesk.