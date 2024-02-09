Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and 10-time world champion, said she will retire after this year’s Paris Olympics in an interview published Thursday.

Speaking to the American magazine Essence, Fraser-Pryce said she is forcing herself to retire at age 37 to spend more time with her family.

“My son needs me,” Fraser-Pryce told the magazine. “My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team.

“It’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I’ve been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com