Andrea Levy’s Orange Prize-winning novel Small Island will be brought to life this evening in an epic new theatre adaptation by Helen Edmundson performed live by the UK National Theatre in London. The show will be screened live at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema today at 8pm.

Small Island embarks on a journey from Jamaica to Britain, through World War II up to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury, England.

The play follows three intricately connected stories. Hortense yearns for a new life away from rural Jamaica, Gilbert dreams of becoming a lawyer and Queenie longs to escape her Lincolnshire roots. Hope and humanity meet stubborn reality as the play traces the tangled history of Jamaica and the UK.

The timely and moving story will be performed by 40 actors of the National Theatre in London.

It is certified 15. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.