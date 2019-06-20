The Gozitan contingent for the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, US, paid a courtesy visit to Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana in Victoria. Group Scout leader Lorrie Saliba explained to Dr Caruana what a scout jamboree is all about and how the Victoria Scout Group has always sent representatives to such international gatherings since 1975.

This year, 18 members of the Victoria Scout Group and five members of the Xagħra Scout Group will be taking part in the jamboree.

Dr Caruana told the group that they were very lucky to be part of this unique experience. She encouraged them to act as worthy ambassadors of Malta and Gozo.

The minister was presented with a scarf which will be worn by the contingent made up of Victoria Scout Group members Lorrie Saliba, David Grech, Sarah Grech, Emmanuel Mizzi, Lou Busuttil, Darrren Paul Cassar, Presley Clark, Mikea Enriquez, Michael Farrugia, Karl Galea, Jeremy Paul Grech, Matthew Grech, Adrian Mercieca, William Mizzi, Glenn Muscat, Malcolm Portelli, Michele Teribile and Samuel Xerri. Xagħra Scout Group participants include Rosie Attard, Jacob Farrugia, Luca Galea, Christiana Pisani and Micaela Muscat.