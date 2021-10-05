James Brown is facing a race against time to prove his fitness and be included in Malta’s final squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Cyprus, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Scottish-based defender, who is on the books of Premier League side St Johnstone, earned his first call-up with the Malta national team last month after his application for a Maltese passport was successfully concluded.

Brown was given the nod by national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia to be part of a 30-man squad that is currently preparing for Friday’s home qualifier against Slovenia at the National Stadium before a trip to Larnaca to face Cyprus on October 11.

