I don’t want to jinx anything but is it possible that we may actually have a proper, multi-team, title race on our hands this season? You know, one of those old-fashioned battles where three or even four teams are still in with a shout of being crowed champions as the season builds up to its climax.

I know it’s still a bit early to be making this sort of declaration and there is always the chance one team will run away with it and be 20 points ahead by February. But after more than a third of the season it doesn’t look like it will pan out that way, with none of the teams in the top places showing the form needed to blow the others away.

At this point there are six or seven teams in the title-chasing pack and I don’t think many, if any, of them will fall away any time soon.

Reigning champions Manchester City aren’t the dominant force we have become used to in recent years, and you could go as far as to say they are wobbling. Someone online summed it up best last week when he described their recent performances as ‘bored’. Winning the treble last season was a magnificent achievement but where do you go from there? How do you top that? Motivation becomes a genuine problem for any team that has achieved what they have over the past few years. But I am pretty sure Pep Guardiola will have a cunning plan to get things back on track.

Liverpool are surprising me and putting in performances that are way more consistent than I expected, with Jurgen Klopp’s boys finding new and interesting ways to win games. But they are also cutting things close in a lot of matches and there may come a point when those fine margins come back to bite them.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not let their last-gasp failure to win the title last year have an adverse effect on them and seem to be using that near-miss to spur them on. Their new signings, Declan Rice in particular, look to be just as good as we thought they would be before a ball was kicked. Mikel Arteta, to be fair, is gradually becoming a Marmite manager that you either love or hate, with his public tantrums and desperate attempts to sound innovative and avant-garde. But you can’t question the way he has picked up his deflated team, dusted off their egos and driven them back to the top of the league again. It’s clever management, and that is why they must be favourites at this point.

Probably the biggest shock so far is Aston Villa. They might not have the staying power to see this through, but I don’t think many would have expected them to be in the Champions League slots as we head towards the halfway point. Unai Emery always seems to perform best at clubs with the word ‘Villa’ in their name, and it looks like that trend is set to continue. It’s quite incredible how he has turned the club around from relegation candidates to title chasers in such a short period of time.

Then, of course, there is Tottenham. I said that selling Harry Kane might not be a bad thing, and it certainly looks like it has had a galvanising effect on the entire team. That, combined with having a superb, down-to-earth manager at the helm is making a real difference. He may have a name that sounds like an unexpected sneeze, but Ange Postecoglou is my absolute favourite of all the current top-flight bosses.

The final team in the fight is Newcastle United. I genuinely thought their Champions League adventure would make them a bit drained and stretched this season. But, at the time of writing, they are sitting sixth, and if they manage to string together five or six wins on the bounce, they could muscle their way to the very top.

Some people, including the deluded chap on the desk next to me, keep insisting that any talk of a title race has to include Manchester United. So let me keep him happy: Manchester United are in the title race in the same way Sheffield United are still in the Premier League. By default, not merit.

If we do end up having a race with multiple runners right till the very end it will be exactly what the Premier League craved

As open as the whole race is right now, I am not naive enough to think it will stay that way till the end. For example, it would take a miracle for Villa to hang in there given that they don’t have anything like the squad depth needed. But then again, we said the same about a club called Leicester City a few years ago if memory serves. So, you never really know.

One thing is for certain, if we do end up having a race with multiple runners right till the very end it will be exactly what the Premier League craved.

Football needs excitement to keep it alive and, as a neutral, there are only so many processions or two-horses-races you can watch before you switch off completely.

Top work ladies!

Now it’s time to pour some well-deserved praise on Malta’s women’s team for their brilliant achievement in the European Nations League.

The ladies came from a goal down to beat Latvia 2-1 last Tuesday and secure promotion to League B – the first Maltese team to ever get promotion in this competition.

Although they only needed a draw to secure top spot, they did what they have been doing throughout the contest and put in another brilliant performance to secure the win.

The future for Malta’s women looks incredibly bright.

There is a lot of talk, understandably, about Inter star Haley Bugeja, who scored eight goals in the competition to be the second best scorer across the entire competition. And it increasingly looks like she will go on to be one of the top players in Europe, if not the world.

But credit has to go to each and every member of Manuela Tesse’s squad. They have been magnificent in all six of their games and they have made the entire nation incredibly proud.

A cycle of misogyny

And finally, from the sublime to the ridiculous in terms of women’s sport.

There was an image doing the social rounds last week of the winners of a cycling race in America standing on the podium in Illinois.

The people with the gold and silver medals round their neck are obviously not female. While the person proudly displaying her bronze medal clearly is.

In whose warped and twisted mind can this sort of transgender infiltration be fair and proper?

Google it. Search for ‘podium cyclocross Illinois’. And then tell me the world hasn’t gone complete, infuriatingly, mad.

