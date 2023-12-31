I get that the Jim Ratcliffe deal might not tick every box on the Manchester United supporters’ wish list but it’s time for them to stop moaning about what isn’t going to happen and embrace what is.

When the deal was formally announced over Christmas, the club’s fans continued to mumble and grumble about the fact that this isn’t the change of ownership they were dreaming of.

They would have much preferred to have seen the Ineos Group take a full, controlling stake in the club so the passionately despised Glazer family could be sent packing.

But in some ways this strange 25 per cent acquisition may be even better for the club in the short term. Why? Because Sir Jim and his team are being given full control of the two areas that need the most help: the team and stadium.

If we are honest, the club is reasonably healthy at a commercial level. The Glazers know how to make United make money, which is precisely why they are happy not to sell out entirely.

However, the team has been underperforming for a very long time, and Old Trafford is a rundown relic in comparison to other, more modern stadiums in the Premier League.

Isn’t it better to have Sir Jim and his experts focus their attention on those two areas for now without any other distractions? Let them throw all their energy, not to mention their significant financial investment, into building a winning team that plays in a magnificent ground.

If Ineos had bought the entire club, then they would have been spreading themselves considerably thinner, dividing their time between every area of the club’s operations.

Again, I understand why United fans wanted to see the back of the Glazers, who remind me more and more of that family in The Hills Have Eyes every time I see them.

But if Ratcliffe gets the team lifting silverware and the stadium once again becomes a home to be proud of, who owns that remaining 75 per cent will become decidedly less important with every passing trophy.

The club’s supporters may not have got the deal they wanted, but I suspect they may have very much got the deal they needed.

Scoring hero or trophy jinx?

Harry Kane is tearing the Bundesliga to shreds.

In his first 15 games for Bayern Munich he has scored 21 league goals, breaking all sorts of records in the process and confirming beyond doubt that leaving England for a fresh challenge in Germany was the right move at the right time.

The question is what is behind this incredible run of form?

I’m not saying he wasn’t prolific and consistent while at Tottenham Hotspur, because he undoubtedly was – season after season. But he has taken his performances to a whole new level in the past few months.

Could it be that he has only now reached his true prime? At 30, he is in that unique place for footballers where he is still in top physical condition yet now has more than a decade of top-level experience to call upon.

Maybe it’s just that Bayern have a better team than Spurs. Even if they are only 10 to 15 per cent better than the London side overall, that extra quality means more service, which means more goals.

Or is it something to do with the standard of the opponents he is facing? I know fans of German teams won’t appreciate me saying so, but it’s an undeniable fact that the Bundesliga is simply nowhere near as competitive as the Premiership.

Another possibility is that he had just stagnated in London. Let’s not forget that Kane had been with Spurs since he was 11, and that means the best part of two decades seeing the same faces, playing with the same players and performing in front of the same fans. No matter how much you may love a club, 20 years is a long time, and subliminal boredom can set in.

In truth, Kane blasting his way to the top of the German – and European – scoring charts is probably down to a bit of everything: the fresh start, the better team, the weaker league and the fact that he is at his peak.

Now, provided he stays fit and healthy, he must surely have Robert Lewandowski’s all-time Bundesliga scoring record of 41 goals in his sights. Heck, he is already halfway there with 19 games to go.

But as much I’m sure Kane would like that claim to fame, we all know he really moved to Germany to finally win a trophy.

He was in serious danger of going down in history as the greatest player to never get his hands on substantial silverware, so a move to a club that has won the title 11 years in a row was a bit of a no-brainer.

There is a twist to this story though, because this year’s title race in Germany is not even close to being cut and dried.

In fact, if Xabi Alonso’s Bayer 04 Leverkusen keep up their incredible 25-match unbeaten start to the season, no matter how many goals Kane scores he may once more end up as the bridesmaid rather than the bride.

In his search for a winner’s medal, he moves to a team that has consistently finished top of the table for more than a decade, bangs in a record number of goals for said club and still ends up missing out on a league trophy thanks to another team having an absolute stormer.

If that pans out, I’m not sure whether we should write that off as sporting irony or whether it finally proves that Kane is officially a football jinx...

You couldn’t make it up

There aren’t many clubs that can go into a must-win Boxing Day match against a relegation rival, score four of the game’s five goals, yet still come out on the losing side. Only Sheffield United.

After fighting back to lead 2-1 and being the better team for much of the second half, the Blades conspired to score two own goals in four mad minutes and hand Luton Town an undeserved 3-2 victory.

It’s the sort of luck you get when you are glued to the bottom of the table, and proof, if any were needed, that the football gods love nothing more than laughing at the little guys’ expense.

But the last laugh will be on them when we get our act together in the new year, go on a 15-game winning streak and claim an unlikely European spot on the last day of the season.

And yes, I have been drinking.

Happy New Year!

It’s time for me to sign off by wishing you all the happiest of New Years. Let’s hope for a flying, positive start to 2024 and an all-round super 12 months ahead. Be safe and well everyone.

