So how did you all spend your Wednesday night?

Me? Well, I did something I had never done before in my entire half-century on this planet – I sat down to watch an entire darts match on television. And not accidentally either; this was entirely intentional.

Up until last week I always imagined that this sport (and it is a bit of a stretch to call it that if we are being totally honest with ourselves) would not make for very exciting viewing. A couple of people chucking tiny arrows at a target for hours on end doesn’t sound like the makings of good sofa time.

But my word was I wrong!

Unsurprisingly, it was the incredible tale of Luke Littler that enticed me in to watching. This 16-year-old has taken the darts world by storm over the last few weeks, smashing his way through to the final of the World Championships on his debut.

He had knocked out a procession of former champions on his charge to the last two and barely dropped a set in what must surely be one of the most remarkable starts to a career in any sport ever.

On Wednesday, Littler came up against world number one Luke Humphries, and it ultimately proved a step too far for the kid who only took his O-levels a few months ago.

But even so, the final ebbed and flowed, with Humphries starting quickly, Littler coming back to lead 4-2 in the best-of-13 match before the older man’s experience allowed him to power on to a 7-4 win.

As Luke Humphries said after claiming the title, it was a game he needed to win because Littler will undoubtedly go on to dominate the sport over the next decade or two

The whole thing was way, way more exciting than I expected. There was atmosphere, emotion and twists and turns aplenty as the two men (well, one man and one child, to be accurate) battled it out in front of a packed audience. (And a packed sofa, which is most unusual for any sporting event in our household.)

As Humphries said after claiming the title, it was a game he needed to win because Littler will undoubtedly go on to dominate the sport over the next decade or two.

As for the young man, well, he may have missed out on the crown and the half-a-million pounds in prize money that goes with it, but as he said, his only aim when entering the tournament was to win at least one match.

So, he will be a combination of immensely proud and slightly disappointed at having spectacularly overachieved only to fall at the final hurdle.

The fairy tale might not have had an entirely happy ending but I’m sure the £200,000 in prize money will go some way towards easing the lad’s pain.

As for me, well I may just dig out the old dartboard and chuck some arrows this weekend...

Managing to make a mess of it

Can great footballers become great managers? Absolutely. But does your level of talent on the pitch have any bearing on your success in the dugout? Nope.

This is not a new argument but one that raised its head again last week when Wayne Rooney was sacked after a truly dismal 13-match stint in charge of Birmingham City.

There is no doubting that Rooney was a legendary player, for both club and country, but he has hardly set the world alight in his three managerial roles to date. And now, considering he took his latest team from sixth place in the Championship to 20th in less than three months, it could be a while before he gets another chance to prove he can manage.

Of course, that doesn’t mean for one second that all great players are destined to fail as managers. There is a list of on-field legends who have gone on to be equally as good, if not better, from the touchline.

Serial winners like Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone, Johann Cruyff, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini, Franz Beckenbauer, Zinedine Zidane and a certain young lad called Pep Guardiola.

But for every Conte there are probably a dozen Rooneys, for every Pep there are countless Gary Nevilles, for every Ancelotti there are legions of Ruud Gullits and for every Franz Beckenbauer, there are tonnes of Frank Lampards.

Stars whose silky skills with the ball at their feet have not translated into managerial triumph are strewn across the football pitch of history.

I would suggest that the simple truth is the two jobs are so different they are almost unlinked.

Knowing how to bend a free kick into the top corner does not necessarily make you good at educating players on what foods they should be eating. Being able to dribble effortlessly past opponents does not make you an expert at dealing with dressing room unrest. Knowing when to time your runs into the box is of little help when it comes to deciding on pre-season friendlies or drawing up a list of transfer targets.

Being a great player is almost entirely about yourself. Yes, you need to be part of the team, but at the end of the day the only things you can really control are your own skills, fitness, positioning and temperament.

Being a great manager is about so many other things: player management, tactical awareness, financial planning, coordination, organisation and surrounding yourself with coaches who are trained in getting their messages across.

Yes, it probably helps if you have played the game at a reasonable level purely for the experience and knowledge of the rules. But in no way, shape or form is a stellar playing career necessary when it comes to guiding a team to success.

In fact, I would actually suggest that in many cases it can be a hindrance, with reputation raising expectations. That is clearly what happened to Rooney who was given the Birmingham job because of who he was rather than what he could do.

And that has left both parties looking rather silly.

