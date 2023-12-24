Let’s all raise a festive glass to the European Court of Justice for providing unwanted resuscitation to the dying, twitching body of the European Super League.

In a judgment dished out on Thursday (probably by a group of law-makers who have never been to a football match) the court decided that UEFA and FIFA had been unlawful when they banned clubs from joining the breakaway league.

The ruling saw A22 – the people behind the ESL – instantly announce that they were relaunching their plan to offer clubs an alternative to the European competitions run by UEFA.

And the organisers, having realised the absolute dog’s breakfast they made of their first launch attempt, announced that ESL version 2.0 would be more inclusive, include a women’s section, have promotion and relegation and free live broadcasts to entice the masses.

“UEFA’s monopoly is over. Football is free. Clubs are now free from the threat of sanctions and free to determine their own future,” the A22 chief executive announced on X.

When it comes to organising football, it isn’t and can’t be about free and open competition in the same way it is when it comes to selling toothpaste. If one brand of toothpaste goes out of business, you turn to another. That doesn’t work with sport.

Sadly, I think he got his words slightly confused because what he actually meant to say was that he and his fellow cronies were now free to pursue this new and exciting way of lining their own pockets.

Regular readers will be very aware that I am no fan of UEFA or FIFA. They are organisations run by muppets that take decisions that have little or no regard for the fans. But they also provide one crucial service that no privately-run league will ever do – they ensure football continues to exist no matter what.

When it comes to organising football, it isn’t and can’t be about free and open competition in the same way it is when it comes to selling toothpaste, tampons or televisions. If one brand of toothpaste goes out of business, you turn to another. That doesn’t work with sport.

Football is an essential and pivotal part of millions of peoples’ lives and, while having different organisations running the top tournaments may sound liberal and sexy, doing so would put the existence of many clubs at risk.

I suspect the uniqueness of this being a sport rather than a product or service was entirely overlooked by the European Court of Justice. Or, if not entirely overlooked, then not given due consideration.

Let’s say the ESL happens but unexpectedly turns out to be a financial disaster. Maybe the fans don’t like the format, maybe the advertisers decide the brand is a bit too toxic. What happens then? Well, you can bet your bottom dollar that A22 will not be spending their bottom dollar to keep the competition going. They will shut up shop and walk away.

And what then for the 64 men’s and 32 women’s teams that had turned their back on UEFA and FIFA, lured by the ESL bling? A massive black hole in their finances that could spell the end of their existence, that’s what.

That’s the thing about the football authorities that are currently in place – you may, like me, not be very fond of them but at least you know they will always be there.

You may not like the way they run the sport, but you know a healthy chunk of the billions they make goes back into the game at every level. It pains me to say it, but UEFA and FIFA deserve to run the profitable major competitions because they also take care of the grassroots.

The ESL, however, would only ever be about making the people behind it, and maybe the clubs involved in it, richer and richer.

The European Court of Justice may have got this judgment 100 per cent right on a legal level, but they have entirely missed the point on a social, sporting level.

If the ESL gains traction and ends up becoming a reality – and I still don’t think it will happen – it may well be a victory for freedom of competition, but it will be a massive defeat for football.

More Turkey trouble at Christmas

Turkish football seems to be stuck in self-destruct mode at the moment.

Just a week ago MKE Ankaragücü’s president punched a referee in the face because he didn’t agree with a decision he made during the match. It was an incident that shocked the world and lead to all professional football in Turkey being suspended.

After a period of reflection, games got back under way last week with managers handing flowers to referees before kick-off to show their support for assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler.

It didn’t take long, however, for Turkish football to once again shame itself.

In the match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor, the former felt they should have been awarded a penalty. The referee said no and that was followed moments later by Trabzonspor taking a 2-1 lead.

So, with the sporting world watching and at the precise moment when authority figures should have been paying referees extra special respect, the Istanbulspor chairman did the opposite. Acting like a spoilt child that didn’t get his way, he ushered his players off the pitch in the 73rd minute and the game was abandoned.

What an absolute plonker.

The penalty decision may have been a bad one. It may have been the most obvious penalty in the history of the sport. The referee may have got things completely tits up.

But taking your team off the pitch when a decision doesn’t go your way is as immature and childish as it gets. The exact opposite behaviour to that which the Turkish Football Federation needed from senior club officials with the world demanding they start behaving themselves.

Let’s hope this latest display of stupidity doesn’t set a precedent, because if clubs start taking their players off when they feel they have been on the wrong end of a refereeing decision, hundreds of matches will be abandoned every week across Europe.

And, with Mikel Arteta in charge, Arsenal might never finish a game...

A little over-celebration

When Chelsea beat Newcastle United on penalties on Tuesday night, the players celebrated like they had just won the World Cup.

Now I know the team has been going through a rough patch over the last couple of years, but I personally found the jubilation and the lap of honour a tiny bit embarrassing.

This is a club that is used to winning titles, trophies and Champions Leagues. On Tuesday they only just scraped through to the last four of England’s lesser domestic knock-out competition.

When you are starved of success, I understand that small victories mean something.

But for the world’s most expensive squad this really was a tiny triumph and Mauricio Pochettino would be well-advised to ensure his billion-pound team keeps a little perspective in their celebrations if they don’t want to look a little bit sad.

Here’s wishing you all a super Merry Christmas. Enjoy, be safe, and remember that English football’s lack of a winter break is what helps make this season truly special....

