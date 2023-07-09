Arsenal are a team on a mission.

Still smarting from throwing away the title despite leading the table for 98.8 per cent of the season, the Gunners have put a big spending plan in place as they try to upgrade from runners-up to, er, runners.

The first sign of their ambitions came when Kai Havertz moved across London from Chelsea in a deal worth £65 million. I know the German didn’t really set the world alight during his time at Stamford Bridge but he is young and obviously very talented. But let’s be honest, no Chelsea player set anything alight last season.

However, the most obvious signal that Arsenal are now trying to move to the next level was their signing last week of Declan Rice for a whopping £105 million.

Their desire to sign the English midfielder has been an open secret for months, if not years. Yet it took a while – and a number of ever-increasing bids – before they finally got the mega deal over the line.

When Manchester City entered the race for Rice at the last moment, Arsenal fans must have been thinking ‘oh no, here we go again’. Many of them wouldn’t have been able to cope if the team that pipped them for the title at the 11th hour did the same thing with their top transfer target.

However, I suspect that was little more than a bit of shrewd gamesmanship by Pep Guardiola aimed at putting Arsenal in their place by showing they could, if they really wanted to, hijack the deal.

Oh, and I am sure Pep wouldn’t have been entirely sad that his interest pushed up the price and ate into Arsenal’s transfer budget.

Ultimately, however, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta got their player. And what a player they got.

The Gunners’ statement of intent couldn’t be clearer – we may have run out of steam last time, but we don’t intend to do it again

It would be wrong to say that had Rice been in the team last season they wouldn’t have capitulated like they did. That is entirely subjective and will always remain unknown and unprovable.

But it’s hard not to suspect that things would have panned out differently if the Gunners had Rice in the heart of their midfield, providing safety, security and stability in the same way he has done for West Ham United and England in recent years.

Interestingly, Arsenal now have a very English spine to their team with Aaron Ramsdale in goal, Ben White in defence, Rice in midfield and Bukayo Saka up front. Having a homegrown backbone is something Arsene Wenger believed contributed to his success, so it’s interesting to see Arteta seemingly following suit.

With more signings to come for the Gunners, their overall statement of intent couldn’t be clearer – we may have run out of steam last time, but we don’t intend to do it again.

The rest of the title contenders should consider themselves forewarned.

A low-risk publicity stunt

They’ve been around a while – since 1889 to be precise – but Forest Green Rovers are not a team many people know a lot about. That is mostly because they spent the first century-and-a-quarter of their existence in non-league football, only making it to League Two six years ago.

But despite being relatively new kids on the league block, they are a club that likes to break new ground.

Back in 2015 they became the first vegan football club; in 2018, they became the first club to be declared carbon neutral, and they are in the process of building what will be the world’s most eco-friendly stadium, made almost entirely out of wood; which is, as you might have guessed, another first.

These mostly commendable moves are undoubtedly down to the fact that their owner is a green energy entrepreneur called Dale Vince, and it makes a lot of sense for him to practise what he preaches. And I assume the club’s name was one of the reasons he bought them.

However, last week, Rovers also achieved a new first, but, unlike the other things, this one feels a bit gimmicky: having parted company with manager Duncan Ferguson, they installed Hannah Dingley as interim boss.

This is, as you would imagine, another first, as she became the first woman to ever take charge of a men’s professional team. And at face value that is a great step towards football becoming more inclusive.

But it’s the word ‘interim’ that irks me. This wasn’t Forest Green Rovers being bold and groundbreaking; this was about them doing something they knew would get coverage and attention while simultaneously being low risk.

It’s the close season; the club don’t have a competitive match for another month; and the process to find a ‘permanent’ boss is already well under way.

So will Dingley be allowed to recruit during her time as manager? I highly doubt it. Will she be dealing with contracts, selling players, hiring coaching staff, setting plans for the season ahead? No, because she is merely a place holder for the next ‘permanent’ boss.

And that’s why I find this move by Vince slightly irritating.

He said it was no-brainer installing Dingley in the role – she has a UEFA Pro Licence, has been coaching men’s teams for decades and was ‘the most qualified person at the club for the job’. And he also said she would be welcome to apply for the full-time role.

Yet he couldn’t bring himself to install her straight away, instead making her jump through hoops for a few weeks, safe in the knowledge that if this turns into a pre-season car crash, he can thank Dingley for holding the fort and go with a tried and tested male appointment.

Maybe I am being overly cynical, but it feels like a publicity stunt and, from what I’ve read about Dingley, she deserves better than that.

Your say

At least I am not entirely alone on VAR...

“VAR? No thanks! It is eroding the game’s natural excitement without eliminating all the controversy anyway, so why bother? Goals being ruled out for body parts being half a centimetre offside are pointless, although that may strictly be the rule of the law, that is not what the offside rule was created for. Football wasn’t perfect before VAR and it still isn’t perfect, so it’s not actually a solution but just another imperfect system. If it has the same level of mistakes but those mistakes are just different ones, then there is no need for it to be there.” S. Alessio, e-mail.

“I have a theory that I am going to share with you and maybe you can share it with your readers. Might it be that the reason we Maltese seem to be more in favour of VAR than the English is because we as a nation of fans are brought up almost entirely on television football? For us, watching football has almost always been with many replays and faults being shown on television, so we are used to seeing mistakes highlighted and wishing they were corrected. It might be very different for supporters who follow their favourite teams in person where VAR is spoiling the atmosphere inside the stadiums. I could be wrong but maybe that is why the public here seems to favour it so much.” Richard Mizzi, e-mail.

“I read your article with regard to VAR and totally agree with you. I can no longer scream with joy when Juve score, as there may always be the dark shadow of the damn VAR disallowing a goal... sometimes even erroneously. As a Juve fan I can never forget the disallowed goal of Bonucci against Salernitana when the VAR did not spot Candreva who was keeping Bonucci onside. I too prefer the human error in sport rather than a system which kills the thrill of the sport. Pity.” Michael Zammit Munro, e-mail.

