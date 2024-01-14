This afternoon, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make his first appearance at a Manchester United game since it was confirmed he is buying 25 per cent of the sleeping football giant. But it won’t take seeing them in the flesh for him to know he has a mammoth task on his hands when it comes to making the Old Trafford club the all-conquering force they once were.

It has been an entirely forgettable season for the club so far – a record number of defeats already in the bag, way off the pace in the Premier League, embarrassingly knocked out of the Champions League after finishing bottom of their group and evicted from the Caribou Cup after a 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United.

For a club that is supposed to be one of the biggest in the world, this sort of shambolic season is nothing short of humiliating and their fans can’t be happy with idea of only having the FA Cup to play for while Christmas leftovers are still lurking in the fridge.

I’m pretty sure Sir Jim likes a challenge, and his enthusiasm for the job at hand will only be accentuated by the fact that he has supported United since he was a little boy. But he will know the task that lies before him and his advisers is gargantuan because, quite simply, other teams have grown and developed over the last decade while United have realistically regressed.

If Sir Jim is inclined to remove the manager and bring in his own guy, he may want to wait for a couple more defeats before doing so

Meanwhile, as Sir Jim sips on his Bovril and surveys his new realm (well, quarter of a realm) there is an ironic twist to the story.

They say stats never lie, in which case United could be on the cusp of a truly remarkable piece of history – if they somehow manage to beat Tottenham Hotspur today then Eric Ten Hag will officially be the greatest manager in their history.

What? How is that possible when he has lost almost half of his 20 Premier League games this season?

Well, victory over Spurs will give ETH an overall win rate of 59.78 per cent, pushing him slightly ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson, who hung up his hairdryer with a score of 59.67 per cent.

Of course, anybody who knows anything about football will realise this is little more than a quirky little fact. For a start, the ‘win rate’ figure doesn’t factor in draws, which would need to be part of any serious comparison.

Just as importantly, Sir Alex was in charge of United for a staggering 1,500 matches while Ten Hag has only managed 91 so far. And that longevity would have a major bearing on statistical anomalies.

So, if this is a flawed comparison tool, why did I bring it up?

Well, I was thinking to myself that if Sir Jim is inclined to remove the manager and bring in his own guy, he may want to wait for a couple more defeats before doing so. Otherwise, a quirk of statistical weirdness would see him labelled for eternity as the man who sacked the best manager in Manchester United’s history...

Dier straight to the Bundesliga

Weirdest transfer of this window so far has to be Eric Dier’s loan move from Tottenham’s reserves to Bayern Munich.

He’s not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination but why would the German giants be interested in someone who can’t get into a Spurs defence that has been devastated by injuries? It’s been so bad in recent weeks that Ange Postecoglou has probably considered offering the groundsman a game at centre-back.

Yet Dier was left out in the cold.

I imagine Thomas Tuchel sees something in Eric that Ange doesn’t. What that might be I can’t begin to fathom but it will be interesting to watch how this pans out over the next few months.

Unless, of course, this is all a bit of a ‘racehorse’ scenario.

Apparently, when a top-notch horse is travelling a long distance to take part in a race, they take a lesser stablemate with them to keep them company and provide a familiar reference point.

Harsh maybe, but it would explain the Kane and Dier combo...

When England went foreign

When Sven Göran Eriksson took over as England manager in 2001, fans of the Three Lions looked forward to the dawn of a new era of joy and victories.

With native managers apparently incapable of doing the job properly, it was time to turn to an experienced, successful, intelligent and respected foreigner, and the bespectacled Swede ticked all the boxes.

Sadly, when Sven left five years later, the experiment had hardly been a resounding success. Yes, he did take the team to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and the same stage of Euro 2004, which doesn’t sound too bad.

But during his reign, he had access to a pool of players of almost unthinkable ability: David Seaman, Gary Neville, Ashley Cole, Sol Campbell, Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney, Teddy Sheringham, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Joe Cole... the list is nearly endless.

With those chaps at your disposal, a hat-trick of quarter-finals must go down as a series of missed opportunities.

Despite that, the news last week that Sven has terminal cancer and probably no more than a year to live still hit home hard; because, let’s be honest, he is an infinitely likeable guy.

Bear in mind he was England boss during an era when those in positions like his were considered as ‘persons of national interest’ by the tabloid press who relentlessly hounded them.

That meant that pretty much everything he did – from eating out to buying clothes – was plastered all over the front and back pages. And with Sven not averse to the attention of beautiful women, they had plenty to work with.

The fact that he couldn’t fart in public without it being in the headlines was undoubtedly wrong. But the constant coverage made it feel like you knew the man personally, which makes this news all the harder.

I’m pretty sure Sven will, in whatever time he has left, continue to do what he has always done – embrace life and live it to the full.

And that’s pretty much all any of us can really do.

