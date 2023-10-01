Okay, let’s deal with the elephant in the room – in my room at least – and that is last Sunday’s tight, nail-biting, almost-too-close-to-call contest between Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

Well, that’s what it was for the first eight or nine minutes. After that, it was the most miserable, pathetic, one-sided, embarrassing game I have seen in half a century of supporting my team.

8-0. Or, more accurately, 0-8. As a supporter of the team that managed the ‘0’ part, there really is little else you can do other than cry quietly in a corner.

Before this season started, I suspected quite strongly that United would be on the wrong end of a few spankings. An absence of pre-season investment in the squad followed by a spate of last-minute panic buys suggested they were heading for a year of Premier League hell.

But not even in my wildest nightmares did I think we would be losing by eight goals. At home. To a team that hadn’t had a particularly good start to the season. Who could easily have reached double figures with a tiny bit more effort.

The thing is, I don’t actually mind losing. It’s something you get used to after nearly five decades of watching it happen on a regular basis. And if you consider the overall superiority of Newcastle’s players, a defeat was always a distinct probability. But what really destroyed me last weekend was that we didn’t seem to be up for the fight. There was always going to be a substantial skill gap, but the gulf in effort and application was unacceptable.

The rest of the games we have lost this season (which is pretty much all of them) have been by a single goal. And that was because the players compensated for their limited talents by putting in the effort. Last Sunday the whole team gave up when the second goal went in. They might as well have shaken hands with their opponents there and then and walked off the pitch. And it is that lack of commitment to the cause which is unforgivable.

In fact, if it were up to me, all the players who started this game (with the possible exception of the goalkeeper) would be banished to the reserves for a month, where giving up midway through a game is not going to make the club look pathetic and shameful on a global stage.

Oh, how I wish this season was already over...

Patience needed at Stamford Bridge

Can we all at least start to admit that maybe, just maybe, Graham Potter wasn’t actually the problem at Chelsea?

Since he was fired, the London club have had two more managers – first Frank Lampard and now Mauricio Pochettino – without any noticeable improvement in form. In fact, since Potter was given his marching orders back in April the club have only won twice in 16 Premier League games. And if that isn’t clear proof that the problems are not manager related, I don’t know what is.

At the time of writing, the club are languishing in 14th place, having won just one of their six league matches so far this season. And that has led to some experts questioning whether Pochettino may become the latest scapegoat for the club’s continuing underperformance.

But that would just be pure insanity.

Pochettino needs time to unravel the chaos created by the new owners who bought every available player on the planet in a year-long, billion-pound spending spree. He took over at a club with a bloated and excessive squad which somehow still managed to be entirely unbalanced and devoid of strikers.

At the very least, the Argentinian needs another six months to knock things into shape, although it could take an entire season before things really get up and running. The owners need to be on board with that sort of transitional period or Chelsea will remain trapped in a vicious circle of instability.

And there is only so long that fans will put up with owner-fuelled chaos.

Your say

“Who the hell are you to judge the tactics of Arteta? What do you know about football that someone who has been in professional football all his life doesn’t know? I am not sure if swapping goalkeepers every game is a good idea yet, but I am extremely happy that my team has a manager who at least has ideas of his own, unlike you.” R.Z, e-mail.

I did have an idea once, RZ, but it didn’t go very well, so I’m trying to avoid them. But thanks for your kind and thoughtful words anyway...

“I found your article very interesting but tend to agree with Arteta. By having a keeper months on end sitting on the bench, this is not only detrimental to him psychologically, but also to the club, as when the first keeper is injured half-way or towards the end of season everyone expects the second one to step in and perform in, say, a Champions League quarter-final. I also agree in subbing a keeper in the game; why not? Especially when you have two good ones and clubs are allowed five subs; and during the game doesn’t mean in the 89th minute... Jeremy Gambin, e-mail.

My specific problem with subbing a goalkeeper mid-game Jeremy – assuming there are no injuries to deal with – is that the only reason you would do that is because the player coming on has different strengths. So, you might do it, say, if the guy on the pitch was struggling to deal with high crosses, bringing on your reserve who is a couple of inches taller or better at jumping. But that would effectively tell future opponents that when goalkeeper X is on the pitch, go high because he isn’t very good at gathering the ball from those plays. And the same goes if the replacement goalkeeper is better at distributing the ball down the wings, for example. It gives opponents a heads-up. Because it is such a specialised position it would very quickly become obvious to opponents where your strengths and weaknesses lie, so any benefit would be very short-lived, while the cons of destabilising goalkeepers could be immense. Just my thoughts, of course. Feel free to disagree.

