As an England fan, you generally look back on major tournaments with a reluctant acceptance that the team just didn’t deserve to win it.

Yes, they will have tried hard. Yes, they will have shown glimpses of potential. And, yes, they will have more than likely been on the wrong end of an awful refereeing decision or freaky moment of bad luck.

But deep down inside you know that, had England lifted the trophy, they would not have been worthy winners. At least that is how it has felt to me in the 20 or so tournaments I have watched (endured) so far.

There is, however, one exception to that rule: Euro 96.

To this day this remains the only tournament I have seen where England could have, and should have, won. The players were magnificent, the performances scintillating, the home support electric, and all of it set against the backdrop of some brilliant new football anthem that mentioned something about ending the hurt.

Were it not for Paul Gascoigne’s boot being an inch too short or Gareth Southgate’s penalty being too pathetic, England would have made the final. And only a madman would have bet against them going on to beat the Czechs at Wembley.

Yet it wasn’t to be. And last week saw the sad passing of the man who made all of that possible – Terry Venables. I don’t think I would be exaggerating if I were to describe him as the best manager England have ever had. He ticked every single box from tactical ingenuity to perfect man management.

And he came within a whisker of stopping that song before it ever started.

Who knows what England might have achieved in 1998 and beyond if Venables had been given the prolonged period in the role he deserved

Despite his brilliance with England, and with Barcelona and Queens Park Rangers before that, there was one box ‘El Tel’ didn’t tick. And that was with the old men in suits at the FA who were not keen on his business interests outside of football. They even went as far as announcing he would be replaced by Glenn Hoddle after Euro 96. Before it had even started.

Who knows what England might have achieved in 1998 and beyond if Venables had been given the prolonged period in the role he deserved. We might, at this point, be looking at no more than 25 years of hurt.

But let’s not dwell on what could have been and instead salute the England manager who made watching the Three Lions utterly joyful, even if for just a short while. It hasn’t happened since, and you start to wonder if it ever will again.

Thanks for the memories, Terry; they are things of true beauty.

The original sin... bin

Not content with driving a dagger through the very heart of football with the introduction of VAR, the game’s lawmaking board has now come up with a new way of fixing something that isn’t broken. Sin bins.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced last week it will be stepping up trials of sin bins which, so far, have been limited to grassroots levels of the game. These sin bins would be used for offences like tactical fouls.

For example, if a promising counter-attack is under way and a player deliberately pulls back an opponent to stop it, the current rules mean the referee normally hands out a yellow card. With a sin bin available, that player would also be sent off the pitch for a period of time.

I’ve got to be honest, it actually sounds like a pretty good idea.

A player getting a yellow card for stopping an attack is not enough because it doesn’t hand any real immediate advantage to the current opponents. And therefore it is not much of a deterrent. But an instant spell on the sidelines, watching their team outnumbered, may just make players think twice.

My problem is this. When I first heard that VAR was on the way I was over the moon. Fantastic, I thought, that’s just what the game needs to clear up all the errors. But years down the line I hate VAR with a deeply rooted passion, and I am concerned exactly the same thing will end up happening with sin bins.

So here’s the deal. IFAB, go ahead and put your sin bins in place, fill your boots, dip your bread. But in return chuck the living sin that is VAR in the permanent bin.

Fair enough?

Nothing at stake sportsmanship

A lot of praise has been lavished on Cristiano Ronaldo last week for his act of sportsmanship in the Asian Champions League match between Al-Nassr and Iranian team Persepolis.

The veteran star won a penalty in just the second minute of the match but instantly told the referee it wasn’t a foul. The official then reversed his decision, after consulting the pitchside monitor.

All very sporting indeed. And the sort of thing we need to see more of in the game.

However, there is one small caveat to this happy tale – Al-Nassr had already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition before the game even started.

Would Ronaldo have been quite as honest and forthcoming in a game where everything was at stake?

I’ll let you decide on that one.

The grass isn’t always greener

And now over to Manchester where we are witnessing living proof that you should, in football especially, be careful what you wish for.

Last season I heard so many United fans saying that David de Gea was a spent force and needed replacing if the team were to get back to winning trophies.

Step up André Onana, the Cameroon international who joined from Inter Milan and was supposed to be the answer to the Red Devil goalkeeping prayers. A few months later and those same fans must be wondering exactly what they got for their £47 million.

While Onana isn’t short of confidence or enthusiasm he does fall short in other areas, like catching the ball and generally stopping it going in the back of his own net.

Last Wednesday the keeper drove a dagger through the heart of United’s Champions League ambitions with more errors against Galatasaray, one of which would have been embarrassing at Sunday League level. And that has left United needing a miracle to make the knockout stages.

There is, of course, every chance Onana will go on to have an illustrious career at Old Trafford. But right now it feels like they have jumped out of the goalkeeping frying pan into the fire.

I don’t think many people saw that coming, which is, coincidentally, how Onana feels about free kicks...

