The transfer window may have only just opened, but there is a good chance this summer’s most significant deal has already taken place – Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid.

The English midfielder joined the Spanish giants for a fee that could rise to €134 million with add-ons, signing a six-year contract with Carlo Ancelotti’s team. But while that is unquestionably a lot of money to pay for a player who is still learning the game, I think Real have got themselves an absolutely banging deal.

At 19 years of age, Bellingham has already achieved more than some players achieve in a lifetime, including becoming Borussia Dortmund’s youngest ever captain and being voted the Bundesliga’s player of the year. He has been putting in consistently excellent performances at club level that make a mockery of his tender years, and has, over the past year or so, been doing the same for England on the international stage as well.

So, what Real have got here is a player who is not only a proven performer on the biggest stages but who, due to his age, is only going to get better and better with every passing season. If they want to, and I suspect they do, they can build their entire team around him for the next decade, safe in the knowledge that, even at that point they would probably double their money on a 29-year-old with a decade of experience in the tank.

When you put all that together it makes the €134 million feel like an absolute bargain...

If the start of this transfer window is anything to go by, the next few months are going to be one heck of a ride

Looking further afield, if the start of this transfer window is anything to go by, the next few months are going to be one heck of a ride.

Apart from Bellingham we have also seen World Cup winner Lionel Messi announce his semi-retirement by signing for Inter Miami, while Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has opted to leave his soul in Europe and fly to Saudi Arabia to pick up a small mountain of riyals.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have moved quickly to sign the player with the sport’s least acceptable gap in his name, Alexis Mac Allister; Brentford have broken their own transfer record to sign a player they already had in Kevin Schade; and Brighton and Hove Albion have spent big on Joao Pedro while also signing a young prospect for the future in James Milner.

Still, those deals are only the tip of the transfer iceberg and there is much, much more to come.

Manchester United are fluttering their eyelashes at Mason Mount despite having an initial offer rejected; Declan Rice is almost certainly moving to Arsenal just as soon as they find their credit card; and Spain goalkeeper David Raya decided being based closer to central London is more important than ever winning anything, and so will sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

And then you have a whole bunch of other stars who are almost certain to be moving clubs: Harvey Barnes, Ikay Gundogan, James Ward Prowse, Kai Havertz, Moises Caicedo and James Maddison, to name but a few.

On top of that we will have the traditional Harry Kane ‘will he stay or will he go’ saga. In previous seasons he seems to have been persuaded by new managers to hang around because things will get better.

But things have not got better, and this could very well be the moment when, at 29, he decides he simply has to move if he isn’t going to end his career with more regrets than medals. Of course, currently just one regret would put it in the lead.

When you are talking about transfer windows it would be wrong not to talk about the players who are now out of contract and looking for new clubs.

And I tell you what, you could make a fairly handy team out of this lot: Roberto Firmino, Wilfred Zaha, N’Golo Kante, Yerry Mina, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Alex Oxlaide Chamberlain, Diego Costa, Willian, Ashley Young, Manuel Lanzini, Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho.

You could chuck Eden Hazard in there as kit man if you liked.

I may have missed it if some of those signed for new clubs in the last couple of days but a lot of them are still on the hunt for a new home. And the legendary status of the names on that list goes to show that you don’t always have to spend big to get big.

Finally – and obviously – we can’t talk about a transfer window without mentioning Chelsea. Having splashed out a medium-sized country’s GDP in each of the last two windows, you would imagine they will be a bit more restrained this time round.

But they still need a striker or two and, given their spending power, other clubs will probably charge them twice the going rate. So even a quiet window by Chelsea’s standards could have significant bearing on the entire market.

All in all, it may still be a couple of months before we get any proper domestic football action. But it doesn’t look like football fans will be short of transfer talk to keep them going over the hot, summer months...

Tough at the top

Like most fans of newly promoted teams, I couldn’t resist having an early look at the Premier League fixtures when they were released last Thursday. But within a couple of minutes, I lost interest.

As I read through the list of Sheffield United’s upcoming games, it was a case of ‘don’t think we will win that one’, ‘no way we can beat them’ and ‘they will probably slaughter us’.

In fact, it’s not until Boxing Day, when we play Luton Town at home, that I can see a game where we have anything approaching a reasonable chance of three points.

Yes, there may be one or two surprises on the way as we scrape the occasional positive result, but there is no avoiding the reality that this is going to be a long hard slog of a season.

And, as I have said before, there is nothing like the prospect of playing 38 games – 36 of which you are expected to lose – to suck away your enthusiasm for the new season.

Of course, I will be watching, game after game, week after week. But I suspect I won’t be having a lot of fun...

