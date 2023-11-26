There was an ugly story from the lower leagues of English football last week that shows exactly why we need to start putting sporting integrity ahead of pandering to the woke agenda.

A transgender player in the women’s seventh tier – Francesca Needham – quit the game after opposing teams refused to play her team if she was in the line-up.

But before anyone jumps to the conclusion that Needham has anything close to a point, it’s worth looking at why those teams – four of them so far – have boycotted games against Rossington Main Ladies FC. And the reason is simple. Safety.

In a recent match, Needham took a shot that an opponent tried to block. Unfortunately, the shot was so powerful that it essentially destroyed this girl’s knee, causing a season-ending injury. Little wonder, then, that the people who run those other teams are reluctant to send their own girls out to play against Needham.

That this sort of situation has been allowed to develop is purely down to the English Football Association who are more bothered about upholding their politically correct image than properly looking after women’s football.

In recent weeks and months, sport after sport has ruled that, for the foreseeable future, men who have transitioned to become women should not be allowed to participate alongside those who were born women.

Making women’s sport – at least at officially organised levels – exclusive to people who were born female is the only fair way forward

International cricket made that very ruling last week. Yet football, or English football specifically, is still flip-flopping around the subject, allowing people to apply to play in a league of their ‘affirmed gender’ and then treating those applications on a case-by-case basis. Which is obviously going swimmingly.

You don’t need to have a degree in genetics or physiology to know that, in this case, Needham should not have been playing alongside biological women. All you need to do is take a look at the Rossington Main team photo. While admittedly the group is made up of players of different shapes and sizes, as you would expect, it is still instantly obvious which one Francesca is. Not only is she almost twice the width of the girl to her left, she is also a good five or six inches taller than everyone else on the back row.

How can that possibly be fair? How can the FA allow that with a clear conscience? Why should women have to put up with these people infiltrating their sports?

I’ll tell you why. Because the FA is too scared of being accused of isolating a minority to take a stand in favour of the vast majority.

After quitting football, Needham immediately jumped on the ‘diversity and inclusion’ bandwagon and is threatening to pursue a discrimination case against anyone and everyone. But she is only threatening to go down the legal route because these desperate and illogical attempts to be all-inclusive have empowered her to do so.

The time has come to draw a line under this nonsense. Women have the right to have their football, and other sports, protected.

Making women’s sport – at least at officially organised levels – exclusive to people who were born female is the only fair way forward. That doesn’t mean I am not for inclusivity and all that, but it cannot consistently be at the expense of women and the games they love.

Sure, introducing a ‘biological women only’ rule will mean treading on a few toes. But the fact that those toes will be encased in size 47 football boots says it all really...

Japan fans get travel sick

There is a particular breed of diehard football fan that, when it comes to watching their team in person, prefers travelling to away games rather than watching them at home.

Strange as that may sound to those of us who endure a long-distance relationship with our clubs, these fans find the atmosphere and energy considerably more exciting when they are on ‘enemy’ territory.

When you think about it, there is some logic to their theory: you get a lot more fair-weather fans at home games simply because it is easier and cheaper to get there, while at away matches you filter out those part-timers and are left with only those most dedicated to the cause.

That, combined with the fact that you are invariably outnumbered by home fans, brings you together in an us-against-them sort of way that you don’t get on friendly turf.

So, with that in mind, let’s spare a thought for any fans of the Japanese national team that prefer away days.

Why? Well, their qualifying group for the next World Cup is essentially a collection of countries you really don’t want to be visiting right now.

Two of them – Syria and Myanmar – are historically very welcoming and undoubtedly beautiful destinations. But both are embroiled in civil wars that have killed countless people, and you would only want to be travelling to either if accompanied by a platoon of UN peacekeepers.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the final team in Japan’s group is none other than North Korea, where accidentally sneezing in the direction of a nuclear plant can earn a tourist the possibility of spending 300 years in a dark room colouring in Kim Jong Un posters.

If you had to sit down and pick three countries not to be visiting in the next 12 months, there wouldn’t be very many higher up the list than those three.

It kind of gives a whole new meaning to the term Group of Death...

