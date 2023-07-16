England’s Under-21s secured a memorable European Championship triumph last weekend, beating Spain in the final after going the entire tournament without conceding a goal.

The young lions put in some scintillating performances on their way to victory – the first time they have lifted this trophy in almost four decades – and received a lot of praise for their attacking and adventurous approach.

Of course, when you see success like this, you instinctively think it means the senior team has a bright future ahead as those young lads grow and mature into full internationals.

However, it doesn’t always work that way. And you only have to go back to that last victory in 1984 under manager Dave Sexton for evidence that that is the case.

England fans shouldn’t get carried away with the success of the Under-21s and assume it automatically means the future is paved with gold. It just doesn’t work that way

The 15 players who started at least one of the games in that final (it was a two-legged affair back then) only went on to win 86 senior caps between them – and the majority of those went to striker Mark Hateley (32) and midfielder Steve Hodge (24).

The rest either made a handful of appearances for the seniors or, in a lot of cases, absolutely none, fading into international obscurity.

In reality, the Under-21s is less of a feeder team for the full internationals as it is a B team, a place where players are put in the hope, rather than expectation, that they will make it at senior level.

Because, while most senior internationals will have had some sort of spell in the Under-21s, the very best ones don’t stay at that level for long.

And, as a consequence of the better lads being fast-tracked into the senior team, you are unlikely to see many of them taking part in Under-21 tournaments.

For example, by my calculations, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guéhi, Reece James and Bukayo Saka were all eligible for this summer’s tournament. But as they are all now established full internationals, they weren’t part of Lee Carsley’s squad.

That’s not to say the Under-21s isn’t sometimes a great place to nurture top talent. Alan Shearer scored 13 goals in his 11 appearances for the younger team, while a certain Frank Lampard scored nine in 19 appearances at that level.

But, at least in England’s case, many of the lads who are destined for the very top of international football only have a fleeting Under-21 career.

Michael Owen – 1 cap, Jude Bellingham – 4 caps, Luke Shaw – 5 caps, Steven Gerrard – 4 caps, Wayne Rooney - 0 caps, Bukayo Saka – 1 cap, Rio Ferdinand – 5 caps, Marcus Rashford – 1 cap.

Of course, I am not being down about last week’s success. It was a great result and does show that England are making substantial progress when it comes to breeding young talent.

Not only that, but I would suggest in this case a few of the players who started the final are destined to have good senior careers – the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Emile Smith Rowe and Levi Colwill have got what it takes.

And goalkeeper James Trafford, who saved a last-minute penalty in the final to seal the win, is almost certainly destined for the very top. Via Burnley.

So there is genuine potential in this bunch of lads. All I am saying is that England fans shouldn’t get carried away with the success of the Under-21s and assume it automatically means the future is paved with gold.

It just doesn’t work that way.

Meanwhile, in researching this piece, I found out that James Milner is England’s record holder for Under-21 caps with 46. Forty-six!

Surely there is only so long you can justify a player being an ‘exciting prospect for the future’ before you need to realise the future has already happened.

Then again, he went on to play 61 games for the senior side as well, so maybe he was just a nice guy to have around...

Another big tournament ahead

I was chatting to a friend last week who is about as passionate a football-hater as you can get. Not just one of those people who can take it or leave but who would rather have his testicles lightly grilled than endure watching 90 minutes of football.

They aren’t a common breed, but when you come across them, they tend to be rather passionate in their dislike for the beautiful game.

Anyway, he was overjoyed almost to the point of dancing and clicking his heels at the fact that there is no major tournament to irritate him this year after the Euros in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022.

But what about the Women’s World Cup, which starts next week, I asked.

“Nobody watches that, do they? It’s not like it will be on in bars and restaurants when I’m trying to have a quiet meal.”

Well, I don’t think interest in women’s football has reached a level where 98 per cent of Malta is going to be following every kick of this tournament with avid interest.

But I tell you what ‒ from speaking to friends and family, I think it’s pretty safe to say there is much, much more local interest in this year’s tournament than ever before.

Previous women’s World Cups could have slipped by almost entirely unnoticed. But many people who love the game are not only well aware that the tournament starts this week but actively looking forward to it.

That’s testament to the progress made by women’s football in recent years as it looks to firmly establish itself as an integral part of the football lovers’ calendar.

If there is one saving grace for my friend – who has been known to walk out of restaurants where games are on – it’s that this tournament is being played in New Zealand and Australia. And that means most games will be played in the mornings when he is at work.

However, he might want to avoid making any lunch plans for Sunday, August 20, when the final takes place at a meal-interrupting midday.

I, on the other hand, will probably make lunch plans around it, especially if England are playing...

