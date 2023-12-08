The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by 30 points from ageless LeBron James, routed New Orleans 133-89 on Thursday to book a title showdown with upstarts Indiana in the inaugural NBA in-season tournament.

James, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on December 30, was ruthlessly efficient, connecting on nine of his 12 attempts from the floor including four-of-four from three-point range.

He piled up his 30 points, with five rebounds and eight assists, in less than 23 minutes on the floor.

“Extraordinary” and “otherworldly” were two words Lakers coach Darvin Ham used to describe James, who also absorbed three charging fouls.

“He is the ultimate tone-setter,” Ham said. “His energy, him sacrificing his body — three charges. He set the tone for us on both ends of the basketball court for us tonight.”

