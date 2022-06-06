Veteran midfielder James Milner has signed a new one-year contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Since arriving on a free transfer in 2015, Milner has helped Jurgen Klopp’s team win six major honours, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Liverpool were chasing an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021/22 season after winning both domestic cups but finished a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City and lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Milner, whose contract was due to expire later this month, has played 289 games and scored 26 goals since arriving at Anfield from Manchester City.

