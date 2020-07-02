Former trade unionist James Pearsall has been appointed chairperson of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

Pearsall was nominated by the government after full consultation with the social partner members within the council.

He will take over the role at the end of July, with this serving as a transition period until then. He will be the sixth chairperson of the MCESD, replacing John Bencini.

Pearsall started his career at Malta Drydocks and worked in vocational training for many years. He served as president of the General Workers Unions, through which he was also a member of the MCESD.

Pearsall holds a Master’s degree in HR Training & Performance Management as well as a Diploma in Social Studies.

He is part of the IPS educational board of the Institute of Public Service, which offers continuous professional training to all public service employees. For many years, he has been contributing to the work of the Industrial Tribunal.