LeBron James shook off an early injury scare to score 32 points and key the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-119 comeback win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in his first taste of the NBA’s new in-season tournament.

After a knock to his lower left leg had him hobbing briefly in the first quarter, the 38-year-old superstar settled in and produced another age-defying performance, helping the Lakers snap a three-game losing streak.

He connected on 11 of 17 shots from the field, including three of four from three-point range. He added 11 rebounds and six assists.

James was delighted not only with a first road win of the young season but with a victory in the Lakers’ first game in the new in-season tournament – a Cup-style competition that commissioner Adam Silver hopes will fire players’ competitive instincts and give added interest to early season games with the promise of a trophy and prize money.

