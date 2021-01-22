LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their eighth straight road game with a 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The victory opened a seven-game road trip for the NBA champion Lakers, who are hoping this is the beginning of another run of victories.

They had a five-game winning streak snapped in their most recent outing, a 115-113 loss to Golden State.

“Our motivation was not losing two in a row tonight. We were able to get that accomplished,” said forward Anthony Davis.

James made a key three pointer and capped his night with an emphatic double clutch slam dunk as the Lakers improved to a NBA best 12-4 on the season after Thursday’s gritty performance at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 23 points and Davis finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in the win. Caldwell-Pope sank seven-of-10 threes as the Lakers went 19-of-37 from three-point range.

Going on a seven-game road trip might be a daunting task for some teams but not the Lakers, who have the best record in the league.

They have excelled away from Staples Center arena by compiling a franchise best 8-0 start on the road this season.

