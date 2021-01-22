LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won their eighth straight road game with a 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
The victory opened a seven-game road trip for the NBA champion Lakers, who are hoping this is the beginning of another run of victories.
They had a five-game winning streak snapped in their most recent outing, a 115-113 loss to Golden State.
“Our motivation was not losing two in a row tonight. We were able to get that accomplished,” said forward Anthony Davis.
James made a key three pointer and capped his night with an emphatic double clutch slam dunk as the Lakers improved to a NBA best 12-4 on the season after Thursday’s gritty performance at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 23 points and Davis finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in the win. Caldwell-Pope sank seven-of-10 threes as the Lakers went 19-of-37 from three-point range.
Going on a seven-game road trip might be a daunting task for some teams but not the Lakers, who have the best record in the league.
They have excelled away from Staples Center arena by compiling a franchise best 8-0 start on the road this season.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us