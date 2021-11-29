Artist James Vella Clark is holding an exhibition of his latest abstract works at Il-Ħagar ‒ Heart of Gozo museum in Victoria.

Born in 1975, Vella Clark’s artistic debut took place in 2001 with a first solo exhibition, which was followed by several others in Malta and abroad.

Vella Clark is convinced that “an artist should exhibit his work when he has ‘something’ to say”.

His upcoming exhibition, titled Recent Abstracts, is “a personal and needed reaffirmation of the direction I have assumed with my non-realistic style,” the artist says. He adds that the works, most of which are very small, represent bottled-up emotions, including solitude, anger, love, emotional outbursts, peace at heart and confusion.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday, December 4, and will run until January 11. It will be accompanied by a catalogue, number 15 in the Il-Ħaġar GEMS series.

Vella Clark will be present at the museum for a ‘Meet the Artist’ talk on December 13 at 11am.

Recent Abstracts is taking place in the context of the Minis­try for Gozo’s Christmas in Gozo initiative, and is thus supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the ministry, and Visit Malta.

Last week, the museum launched its programme for December. In collaboration with the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM), the museum is celebrating the centenary of the introduction by Dun Ġorġ Preca of the Baby Jesus demonstration with exhibitions and a lecture.

The museum is also hosting three small concerts and a fundraising dinner to close the festive season.

For more information, visit https://heartofgozo.org.mt/ and the museum’s Facebook page.