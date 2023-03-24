LeBron James said Thursday he is working “around the clock” to regain full fitness but rejected reports that he had set a target date to return before the end of the NBA regular season.
Multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was eyeing a possible return in the final three games of the season.
James, who has not played since suffering a foot injury in late February, later addressed the reports on Twitter, playing down suggestions of an imminent return.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us