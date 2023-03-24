LeBron James said Thursday he is working “around the clock” to regain full fitness but rejected reports that he had set a target date to return before the end of the NBA regular season.

Multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was eyeing a possible return in the final three games of the season.

James, who has not played since suffering a foot injury in late February, later addressed the reports on Twitter, playing down suggestions of an imminent return.

