Jameson Irish Whiskey has unveiled its much-anticipated limited-edition bottle, designed by well-known Dublin-based designer and illustrator Hephee (Stephen Heffernan), marking the start of the brand’s global St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Designed in Heffernan’s signature style, each icon on the label charts the familiar journey of friends all over the world, as they ‘join in’ on the day the world turns Irish.

This year, Jameson is inviting fans to get creative and make their own virtual label online using Heffernan’s eye-catching template and icons.

Using a near field communication (NFC) chip and quick response (QR) code on the neck of the bottle, Jameson fans can connect with a design experience that allows them to customise their own label through hidden icons also designed by Heffernan.

Once happy with their design, they can enter it into a competition to win a bespoke Jameson bar sign. Participating consumers in key markets can also enter into a competition to win their own personalised limited-edition bottle.

Claudia Attard, brand executive at Farsons Beverage Imports Co. Ltd, said: “This year’s limited edition is aimed at deepening the connection with Jameson through interactive digital fun that is also in tune with the culture associated with Ireland’s patron saint. We invite everyone to join in and let their creative spirit shine.”

This eighth addition to the Jameson collectable limited-edition bottle series is currently available through off-trade channels in Malta. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Jameson.Malta/.

Jameson Irish Whiskey is imported, marketed and distributed by Farsons Beverage Imports Co. Ltd.