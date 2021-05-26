Former doubles world number one Jamie Murray has strongly criticised French Open organisers for cutting prize money in his event and labelled the official players’ hotel an “absolute toilet”.

Murray will take part in the clay-court Grand Slam with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares when it gets under way in Paris on Sunday.

But the 35-year-old Scot, the brother of former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, is unhappy that prize money in doubles competitions has been slashed by 23 per cent.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta