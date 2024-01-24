Balzan and Floriana successfully concluded one of the major transfers during the January transfer window as full agreement has been reached so that Jan Busuttil leaves the Greens and joins Balzan with Jake Grech heading in the other direction.

Floriana and Balzan had been in talks since Monday night over the proposed swap deal and negotiations reached a decisive phase on Tuesday when after an agreement in principle on the deal was reached, the two clubs held talks with the players over personal terms.

Jan Busuttil met with top officials from Balzan on Tuesday evening and a verbal agreement was reached.

On the other hand, negotiations between Jake Grech and Floriana took a little bit more time but a deal was put in place on Wednesday morning.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com