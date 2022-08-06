Floriana FC have secured the services of one of their most talented players in their squad when striker Jan Busuttil pledged his future with the club when putting pen to paper on a new four-year contract, the Premier League club announced.

Busuttil has been seen as one of the most promising talents in Maltese football and enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 campaign.

In fact he not only played a key role to help Floriana mount a serious title challenge but also inspired the Greens to go all the way and win the FA Trophy, scoring one of the goals in a 2-1 win over Valletta in the final.

“Quality attacking midfielder Jan Busuttil has committed his bright future to the Club by sealing a new contract extension till 2026,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

