Maltese sprinter Janet Richard managed to break the 54-second barrier on her way to setting a new national record in the 400 metres at the European Championships currently being held in Munich, Germany.

Competing in the third heat, Richard stormed round the track to cross the finish line in a time of 53.49 seconds.

Richard’s time was an impressive 0.5 seconds faster than her own previous best of 54.06 seconds she had set in the 2020 National Championships.

The Maltese sprinter said that her performance left her speechless.

