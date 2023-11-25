Janet Richard and Jared Micallef were awarded the highest honour as Malta’s best athletes for this year after bringing home a number of prestigious results for themselves and for their country.

Janet Richard retained this accolade for an impressive third time, with another successful season garnering a number of fine performances at the Games of Small States of Europe (GSSE) held on our shores earlier this year.

Richard ended a phenomenal week for her and her country winning no less than four medals.

Individually, she brought gold for Malta in her preferred distance, the 400m and a bronze in the 200m, while as part of the national relay team, she won her second gold in the 4x100 and a silver in the 4x400.

