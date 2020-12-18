Janet Richard and Luke Farrugia have been named as the Athlete of the Year, the local governing body announced on Friday.

Richard distinguished herself in 2020 when she set a new national record in the 400m at the National Championships in August.

The Pembroke Athleta runner completed the one-lap race in a stunning time of 54.06 seconds.

Her performance was 0.28 seconds faster than the previous national best set by Tanya Blake in 2001.

