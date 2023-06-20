Malta’s participation at the European Team Championships in Silesia, Poland started off with a bang as Janet Richard finished second in the 400m race and set a new national record in the race.

The Maltese sprinter broke new ground at the Poland championships as she managed to break below the 53-second barrier in the 400m race.

The GSSE gold medallist completed the one-lap race in a time of 52.37 seconds to lower her own previous national standard of 53.49 she had set in last year’s Euro Championships in Munich, by almost a second.

The race was won by the Irish athlete Sharlene Mawdsley in 51.55s.

