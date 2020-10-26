Following her success with the song Kewkba (Star) at the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2017, and having reached the final of the 43rd edition of the festival L-Għanja tal-Poplu with her song Għadu Mhux il-Waqt (It's Still Not Time), Janice Mangion has launched Sajjetta fil-Bnazzi (Lightning in Clear Skies), for which she penned the lyrics herself, with Mark Scicluna and Cyprian Cassar responsible for composition and production.

The message of this song is one which everyone may relate to, because life has a funny way of unfolding from calm seas on one day, to crushing waves the next.

“I wrote this song during these extremely difficult times, realising that certain things in life come about unexpectedly, without notice or warning. Hence the title, Sajjetta fil- Bnazzi, which I hope will serve as a means for us to appreciate life, and the people around us, as in a split second, they might be taken away," Mangion said.

Although 2020 came with several limitations, Mangion kept active during these past couple of months, participating in the song Anġli Moħbija (Hidden Angels) with several artists with the aim of raising awareness about the pandemic, in a national concert featuring some of Malta’s finest, albeit in a virtual format.

The release of Sajjetta fil-Bnazzi was supported by Far Out Visuals, who created the visual promoting the song, as well as by Monsoon Malta, X Cells Beauty Therapy & Make-Up, Golden Curls Salon, Salini Resort, Alistair Floral Design, ICAM, Ironic PR & Artist Management and CAP Sounds.